Mark J. Brooks Sells 2,774 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
