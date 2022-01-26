Mark J. Brooks Sells 2,774 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Centene by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Centene by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

