Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRTN opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

