Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Masimo were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $212.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.40 and its 200-day moving average is $275.18. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $58,034.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,657 shares of company stock valued at $31,998,461. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

