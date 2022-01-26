Mastercard (MA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Mastercard to post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $338.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mastercard stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.90% of Mastercard worth $6,856,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

