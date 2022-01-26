MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of MCFT opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $453.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.10.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

