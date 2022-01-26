Matryx Reaches Market Cap of $97,475.17 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matryx has a total market cap of $97,475.17 and approximately $716.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042851 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Matryx Coin Profile

MTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

