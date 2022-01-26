MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Trading Down 6.9%

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) fell 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAVBF. decreased their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

