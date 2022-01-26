Maxim Group Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $57.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of AGYS opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $894.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.