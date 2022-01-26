Maxim Group Lowers Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Price Target to $57.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Shares of AGYS opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $894.12 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Agilysys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agilysys by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
Read More: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.