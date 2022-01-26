MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s share price rose 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.16 and last traded at $60.80. Approximately 7,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 669,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.17.

MXL has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after buying an additional 812,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,445,000 after buying an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $17,494,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth $12,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

