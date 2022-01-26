Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Raised by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

