MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.25.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$14.36 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$14.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8999999 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.