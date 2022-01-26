Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 2,270 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,589,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

ATO opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

