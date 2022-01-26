Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,010 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,199 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.14.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

