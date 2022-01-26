Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Snap were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snap by 80.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432 in the last ninety days.

SNAP stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

