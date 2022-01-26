Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $520,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

