Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,167 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

