Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$14.19. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 4,886 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The company has a market cap of C$462.84 million and a P/E ratio of 41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.