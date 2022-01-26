Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lonna Wiersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $85,061.88.

On Friday, November 5th, Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00.

NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,200. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $603.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

