Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $4,822,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.1% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.37.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.91 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.84 and a 200 day moving average of $266.95.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,975 shares of company stock valued at $28,427,654. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

