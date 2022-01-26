Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 7,798 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

