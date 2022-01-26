Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 2,928,921 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after buying an additional 2,615,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after buying an additional 2,405,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,369,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.