Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $367.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

