Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RY. TD Securities cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

RY stock opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.