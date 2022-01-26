Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,005 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 13.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

