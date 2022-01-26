Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRCY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

