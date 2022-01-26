Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $26.31

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.31, but opened at $25.64. Merus shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Research analysts expect that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.