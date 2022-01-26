Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture One Day Trading Volume Tops $73,709.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $73,709.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

