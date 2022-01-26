MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 220.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,710 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MetLife were worth $22,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 364.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

