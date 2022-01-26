Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MTRO opened at GBX 100.06 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.71. The company has a market cap of £172.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.20).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.