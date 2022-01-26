Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 115 ($1.55) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MTRO opened at GBX 100.06 ($1.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.71. The company has a market cap of £172.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 163 ($2.20).

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

