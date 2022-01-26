MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Holdings Lowered by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721,119 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MCR opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $9.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

