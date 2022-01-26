MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $629,197.25 and approximately $50.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00084318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,670,856 coins and its circulating supply is 166,368,928 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

