Michel Detheux Sells 14,500 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 16,163 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $727,819.89.

On Monday, December 20th, Michel Detheux sold 9,111 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $400,337.34.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $523,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $175,795.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Michel Detheux sold 81 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,268.00.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 340,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.72. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $52.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

