Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $320.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $12.03 on Wednesday, reaching $300.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

