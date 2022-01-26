Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $320.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $320.00 price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.
MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.
Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $12.03 on Wednesday, reaching $300.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
