Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $12.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.82. 3,012,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.68.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

