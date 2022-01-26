Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.83 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.