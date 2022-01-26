Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.83 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

