Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Announces Earnings Results

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 27.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Middlefield Banc stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.