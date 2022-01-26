MillerKnoll Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLKN)

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.11 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

