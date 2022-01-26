MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

INKT stock opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

