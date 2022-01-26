Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
