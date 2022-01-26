Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,556. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,162,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 809,500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

