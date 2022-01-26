Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 2,839 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $54,192,000. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

