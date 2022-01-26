Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,025 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,028,000 after acquiring an additional 333,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $142,357,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after acquiring an additional 81,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In other Liberty Global news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $30.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

