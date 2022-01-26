Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.61.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

