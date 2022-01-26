Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $12.08 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $103,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

ASR stock opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $216.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 30.98% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $243.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.