Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,825 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRL opened at $317.85 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $249.48 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

