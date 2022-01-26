Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after acquiring an additional 316,377 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,302 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,865 shares of company stock valued at $20,109,602. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

