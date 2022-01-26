Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,620 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after purchasing an additional 685,918 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -129.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $130.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $493,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

