Mizuho Begins Coverage on Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Investment analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,027,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,049,239. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 228,887 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

