Mizuho Lowers PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PPL. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

