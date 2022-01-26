MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

MKSI stock opened at $156.05 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

